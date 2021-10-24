Planning session in Seekonk Tuesday
SEEKONK -- The town is updating its master plan for growth and the next workshop is Tuesday.
The topic will be housing and sustainable energy, and members of the board of selectmen, energy committee and board of health will be participating with the planning board, which is overseeing the plan.
Public input is sought. The session is set for 7 p.m. in the selectmen’s meeting room at town hall.
Visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
Mansfield presenting items for town meeting
MANSFIELD -- Proposed articles for the warrant for the Nov. 4 special town meeting will be presented by Town Manager Kevin Dumas at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Interested participants may attend in-person at Town Hall in meeting room 3AB, or virtually by registering at www.mansfieldma.com.
