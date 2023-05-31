MassDOT holding Touch-a-Truck Saturday in Taunton
TAUNTON — MassDOT is holding a Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its District 5 Headquarters at 1000 County St.
Visitors can see and learn more about dump trucks, bucket trucks, plows, sweepers and other vehicles and workers.
Touch-a-Truck events at highway district depots across the state were rescheduled from last weekend because of rain.
Norfolk to hold master plan workshop for seniors
NORFOLK — The town is hosting a work session for seniors Monday on a new master plan to guide the town over the next decade.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at River’s Edge at 1A Winterberry Way.
It will provide seniors an opportunity to discuss relevant issues and provide input for the plan.
Children’s book sale in Rehoboth next week
REHOBOTH — A children’s book sale will be held Tuesday through Saturday, June 10 at Blanding Library at 124 Bay State Road.
Gently used books for children of all ages will be available to purchase during library hours. Cost is $4 a bag — bring your own or grab one at the library. Adults must be accompanied by a child. Sponsored by The Friends of the Blanding Library.