Know your rights against discrimination
ATTLEBORO — A virtual program on your rights against discrimination is being held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Brought by the Attleboro Commission on Disabilities and Attleboro Council on Human Rights, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination will discuss state laws pertaining to employment, housing and public accommodations.
For more information, email attleborohumanrights@gmail.com.
Mansfield plans hearing on zoning changes
MANSFIELD — The planning board is holding a public hearing Wednesday on proposed zoning bylaw changes planned for the Nov. 4 special town meeting.
The changes deal with medicinal marijuana businesses, building height, signs, and site plans as well as educational/daycare facilities in residential zones.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. at town hall, but is also being held virtually.
Planning board members are meeting with select board members for a workshop on the master plan at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
Seekonk joint meeting Wednesday
SEEKONK — Four town boards are meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the media center at the high school.
The boards are selectmen, school committee, finance committee and capital improvement committee.
Norton to hold fuel storage hearing
NORTON — A public hearing is scheduled Thursday night on a fuel storage license for a Cumberland Farms planned for 60 West Main St. (Route 123).
The hearing before the select board is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. in the community room of the library, but is also being held virtually.
The license requested would allow two 20,000-gallon underground storage tanks for gasoline and diesel fuel. For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.