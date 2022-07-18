Homeschool program Wednesday in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — A program on homeschooling is being held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Plainville Public Library. The program, “Approaches to Education” by Roberta Van Vlack, is free.
Mansfield has movie, magic show Wednesday
MANSFIELD — Arts in the Park is taking place at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Park, with a magic show. Also, Movies under the Stars features “Luca,” starting at 8:30 p.m. on the South Common.
Plainville library to hold book sale
PLAINVILLE — The Friends of the Plainville Public Library is holding a book sale during normal library hours through July 29.
Prices are 50 cents to $1, including CDs and DVDs. Cash only.
There will be a $5 bag sale July 22 and 29.