Vets can sign up for Thanksgiving dinners in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Each year for the past eight years a group of volunteers raise funds and distribute free turkeys to veterans in Foxboro.
The turkeys come with a homemade dessert, cards made by students and commemorative Foxboro tote bag, and are delivered to veterans homes Saturday, Nov. 20.
Contact Jim DeVellis by Monday, Nov. 15, at jamesdevellis@comcast.net or 781-771-8104, Lynda Walsh at lynda1061@aol.com or 774-266-3140, or Ally Rodriguez at arodriguez@foxboroughma.gov or 508-543-1204.
Donations can be sent to The Friends of Foxboro Veterans, PO Box 307, Foxboro, MA 02035.
Mansfield library features film on female history
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday is showing the film “We Did It For You! Women’s Journey Through History.”
The film is a musical that tells of the struggles and triumphs women have undergone to get their basic rights in America.
To create the film based on a popular stage production, the actors went into the Medfield TV studios.
The event is free but registration is required: www.mansfieldlibraryma.com.
Tax hearing in Mansfield Wednesday
MANSFIELD — The annual public hearing on taxes is being held Wednesday.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at town hall.
At the hearing, select board members will consider keeping separate tax rates for homes and businesses and set a tentative tax rate for this fiscal year that began July 1.
Visit www.mansfieldma.com.
Get paper shredded in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — The town is offering a Shredding Day for residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 in the Delaney School parking lot at 120 Taunton St.
Residents may bring up to five boxes of letter size 12-inch by 15-inch by 10-inch paper to be shredded. Remove all metal, including paper clips and binder clips from the documents.
