Book sale at Plainville library Saturday
PLAINVILLE -- The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will have a Children’s Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the library.
The sale will include donated and library-discarded children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and games. Prices range from 50 cents to $2, cash only.
Donations of items may be dropped off at the library during normal hours throughout the year. The library is located at 198 South St. (Route 1A). For more information, call 508-695-1784 or go to www.plainvillepubliclibrary.org.
Attleboro veterans to meet
ATTLEBORO -- Disabled American Veterans Chapter 91 of Attleboro will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at post headquarters, 122 Park St.
