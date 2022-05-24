Norfolk offers cannabis program for seniors
NORFOLK — Norfolk Senior Center is hosting a program for area seniors on cannabis at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be run by a registered nurse.
RSVP at 508-528-4430 or at the senior center at 28 Medway Branch Road.
Norfolk to hold workshop on greenway Thursday
NORFOLK — A second public workshop on plans for a multi-use path along a former railroad bed in town will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 124 at town hall.
The session will discuss a feasibility study for the Metacomet Greenway, which would travel through several area communities. The study will look at routes, impact and costs.
Visit www.norfolk.ma.us for more information.