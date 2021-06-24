Art and nature will merge Saturday in Foxboro
FOXBORO — The Foxborough Art and Nature Conservation Passport is having its kickoff event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lane Homestead and Learning Center on North Street.
The public can meet artists, do activities, and explore the property using the Passport, which will be available Saturday in printed and electronic form. It features scenic watercolors of five conservation areas in town, questions to answer, and a place to make field notes while visiting the areas.
Passports for the program, funded by the Foxboro Cultural Council and Partners in Patriotism, will also be available at town hall and the library.
Veterans yard sale Saturday in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — The American Legion/VFW is holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 122 Park St.
Items for sale include household, military, tools, furniture, games, books, tapes/CDs, clothes, pictures, and art.
Rehoboth surveying residents on town hall
REHOBOTH — Selectmen are attempting to determine what interest residents have in extending office hours at town hall one evening per week so individuals can conduct business after their regular working hours.
A survey is available at www.rehobothma.gov.
