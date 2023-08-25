Kids get in free at Capron Zoo Sunday
ATTLEBORO — It’s Kid’s Day at Capron Park Zoo this Sunday, Aug. 27, and children younger than 13 will be admitted free. The Attleboro Elks are sponsoring the free admissions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Traffic warning: Wheaton students coming
NORTON — Police are warning of traffic delays around Wheaton College on Sunday and Monday as students move in.
The college is bounded by routes 123 and 140 and Pine Street.
Students will be moving in from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, according to the college’s website.
Transfer and first-year students arrived on Friday.
Rehoboth summer concert Sunday
REHOBOTH — The Parks and Recreation Commission Summer Concerts, co-sponsored by the Rehoboth Cultural Council, are held Sundays at the gazebo at Red Way Plain/Route 44.
The remaining schedule: Aug. 27, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Counterfeit Cash (Johnny Cash tribute band); and Sept. 3, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Neil and the Vipers.
In case of rain, the concerts move to Francis Farm.
Auchincloss visiting Plainville Tuesday
PLAINVILLE — U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, is holding office hours from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall.
To RSVP, visit www.plainville.ma.us.