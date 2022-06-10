ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Farmers Market is returning for its 13th year Saturday. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 22 at O’Connell Field in Capron Park.
Vendors will be selling fruits and vegetables, baked goods, art, flowers and more. A full list of vendors for each week can be found at attleborofarmersmarket.com/afm-radio.
Parking will be available in the Bushee Street parking lot at Attleboro High School and on Blue Pride Way. A calendar of special events scheduled to be held at the market throughout the summer, such as Art at the Market days and the Touch-a-Truck event, can be found at the website.
Grieving mothers to meet in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.
Strawberry Festival Sunday in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH — The annual Strawberry Festival is taking place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Carpenter Museum, 4 Locust Ave. Admission is free.
There will be strawberry shortcake, candle making, hearth cooking, a weaving demonstration and more.
Wheaton president to speaking to Norton GOP
NORTON — Newly named Wheaton College President Michaele Whelan is scheduled to speak at the Norton Republican Town Committee meeting Monday.
The session is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Norton Media Center, 184 West Main St. The center is located in the rear of the plaza behind Goat City Pub where Home Plate restaurant had been located.
Whelan is expected to talk about community partnerships, academic programs and campus improvements.
Meteorologist talks in Mansfield Tuesday
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Public Library is hosting meteorologist Bryce Williams of the National Weather Service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Williams will give a presentation on severe weather and weather safety.
Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events/.
Program on Ukraine at Norton library Tuesday
NORTON — Paolo Di Gregorio will present “The Crisis in Ukraine” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Norton Public Library.
The program will look at the last three decades of the relationship between Ukraine, Russia and the West.
It is presented by the Norton Institute for Continuing Education, a collaborative between Wheaton College and the community that provides non-credit college-level courses and other educational opportunities.
Register at nortonlibrary.org.
Disabled veterans meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 91 of Attleboro will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 20, 122 Park St.