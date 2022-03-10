Rehoboth has St. Pat's meal Saturday
REHOBOTH -- A corned beef and cabbage dinner is being offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road. Take-out is also available.
There will be music from 7 to 10 p.m.
Cost is $20. RSVP at 315-415-2277 or email speedyjake@aol.com.
Plainville recycling center reopens
PLAINVILLE -- The town's recycling and compost center at 29 West Bacon St. has reopened.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in March and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting April.
Breakfast set for Sunday in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- American Legion Post 302 and the Anawan Lions Club are hosting their monthly all-you-can eat breakfast Sunday.
The breakfast, held the second Sunday of every month, runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall at 84 Bay State Road. Cost is $10.
Plainville looking for volunteers
PLAINVILLE -- The town is seeking residents interested in volunteering for committees and boards. Those interested should fill out an availability card at www.plainville.ma.us.
There is a vacancy on the five-member taxation aid committee that helps elderly and disabled pay property taxes. Committee members help raise funds, establish guidelines for distribution and review applications.