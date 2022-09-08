Brain injury statewide fundraiser Saturday
The Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts is hosting a fundraising event Saturday at the Cape Cod Canal, Buzzards Bay Recreation Area, in Bourne.
The Cere-Bration: Walk & Roll will bring together individuals and teams to support those affected by brain injury, connect survivors in their community, and provide awareness.
Funds raised at the event fund programs for survivors, caregivers, and professionals across the state.
For more information, email events@biama.org. To register visit www.biama.org/cerebration.
Norton flea market Saturday
NORTON -- The Norton Historical Society is holding its Fall Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St. Vendors are welcome. Space is $20 payable the morning of the event. Bring your own table and chairs.
Attleboro DAV meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- Disabled American Veterans Chapter 91 of Attleboro will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 20, 122 Park St.