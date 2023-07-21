Rehoboth summer concerts Sundays
REHOBOTH — The Parks and Recreation Commission Summer Concerts, co-sponsored by the Rehoboth Cultural Council, are held Sundays at the gazebo at Red Way Plain/Route 44, unless there’s rain, in which case they will be moved to Francis Farm.
The remaining schedule: July 23, 5 to 8 p.m., Future Dads; July 30, 5 to 8 p.m., Notorious Jones; Aug. 6, 5 to 8 p.m., Wuhon; Aug. 13, 5 to 8 p.m., Misfit Toyz; Aug. 20, 5 to 8 p.m., Who Do’s; Aug. 27, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Counterfeit Cash (Johnny Cash tribute band); and Sept. 3, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Neil and the Vipers.
Scott Brown in concert Sunday
WRENTHAM — Wrentham Recreation’s summer concerts continue Sunday.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on the common, and this weekend’s show will feature Scott Brown and the Diplomats.
The remaining lineup: July 30, Mike & Joe’s Big Band; Aug. 6, Daybreakers; Aug. 13, Tom Abbott; and Aug. 20, Inflatables.
Norton library concert Tuesday
NORTON — Another summer concert at the library is scheduled for Tuesday. The Unlikely Strummers, a group of ukulele players, will perform starting at 7 p.m. in the library park.
The concert, sponsored by the Friends of Norton Public Library, will be held inside the library if rain.
Foxboro library book club meets Tuesday
FOXBORO — The Boyden Library is hosting a book club that meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
All are welcome at the next meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.
For the month of July, “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng will be discussed. Copies are available at the Adult Circulation Desk.