North farmers market Wednesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on the lawn in front of town hall, 43 South Washington St.
The Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative event includes more vendors than previous years, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and themed nights. Vendors offer produce, handcrafted goods and artwork, and more. Children’s activities include a scavenger hunt and GaGa Ball Pit game.
For more information, visit northattleborofarmersmarket.com.
Mansfield movies under stars roll on
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Movies Under the Stars is held Wednesdays on the South Common. The remaining lineup: Aug. 9, 8 p.m., “Vivo,” PG; and Aug. 23, 8 p.m., “DC League of Super-Pets, PG.
Norfolk farmers market Wednesday
NORFOLK — The town’s farmers market is held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Town Hill (the town common) and runs until Oct. 11.
Hours have been extended and there are additional vendors from last year, as well as a food truck and live music.
For more information and weekly vendors, check out the Facebook page.