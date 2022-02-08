Cell tower planned in Norton
NORTON -- A 190-foot lattice communications tower is planned for 182 South Washington St.
The project is scheduled to go before the zoning board of appeals Wednesday night for a variance. Town bylaws only allow monopole towers up to 125 feet.
The remote meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.nortonmaus.org.
Norton Democrats caucusing Saturday
NORTON -- The Norton Democratic Town Committee Caucus will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday to choose delegates for the Democratic Party State Convention June 3-4 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
At the convention, elected delegates will hear and endorse candidates for all statewide offices. Norton has eight delegate positions and four alternate positions.
Only registered local Democrats may participate as a voter or as a candidate. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84091146598.
Grieving mothers support group to meet
FOXBORO -- Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.