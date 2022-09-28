Plainville costume swap Saturday
PLAINVILLE -- The annual Halloween costume swap is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Plainville Public Library.
Drop off a costume you want to swap and then shop for one to take home. Residents can also donate a food item for the local food pantry in exchange for a costume.
Firefighters clear smoke at Gardner Terrace
ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters were called to Gardner Terrace on Pine Street Wednesday afternoon to clear smoke from a second-floor apartment and hallway.
A fire was reported outside a second-floor window shortly before 4 p.m. at the affordable housing complex for seniors and the handicapped.
No injuries were reported.
The incident was under investigation.
Bridge work slated for I-95 in Foxboro
FOXBORO -- Overnight bridge repair work on Interstate 95 North and South over Green Street (Route 106) is scheduled to begin Sunday night, MassDOT announced.
The work will continue weekly, Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, into early December. No work will be conducted in the hours before, during and after events at either Gillette Stadium or the Xfinity Center. The work is also weather dependent.
There will be temporary alternating lane shifts and shoulder closures on Green Street. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
I-495 work planned from Mansfield to Franklin
MassDOT is conducting overnight construction work on Interstate 495 North from Mansfield to Franklin.
The project will require temporary ramp closures and detours through Wednesday, Oct. 4 during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings. There will be no work Friday or Saturday.
Proposals due Monday for Mansfield Gift Fund
MANSFIELD -- Grant proposals are being sought for the town's Gift Fund, which helps nonprofit programs, organizations and projects.
The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Monday.
Application forms are available at the Town Clerk’s office, Recreation Office also in Town Hall, or can be downloaded from www.mansfieldma.com.
Applications can be mailed to: Town Clerk, 6 Park Row, Mansfield, MA 02048, or left in the drop-box in front of Town Hall.
The Non-Profit Gift Fund Committee, which was formed by the select board in 2007, will review applications. The committee's final recommendations are sent to the select board for its vote, and then money will be distributed. For questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department.