Library book sale set in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Friends of Boyden Library is sponsoring its annual Fall Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the library’s Community Meeting Room, Fuller Conference Room and café.
The sale features a selection of fiction and non-fiction for adults, young adults and children. Other media is available as well.
Members of the Friends will receive a $2 credit towards a purchase and also be granted early access to a $5 bag sale from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. The general public will be able to shop the bag sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Plainville warns of T-shirt scam calls
PLAINVILLE — The fire department is warning residents about a phone scam claiming the department is selling T-shirts.
Residents reported receiving text messages saying the department is offering a discount code or money off shirt purchases.
“This is a scam. Please disregard, it is not us,” the department said in a statement.
One resident who responded to the warning on the department’s Facebook page said he immediately thought it was a scam because of the area code.
Sundaes with Santa in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The 6th annual Sundaes with Santa to raise funds to help find a cure for pediatric brain tumors is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
For a suggested $25 donation per family, you will receive a professional photo with Santa (photo will be digital for you to print as you wish). The background is designed and donated from Christmas Couture. Also, you can make your own ice cream sundae provided by Bliss Dairy of Attleboro, and there will be raffles for various gift cards, admission passes, restaurant meals, an ice cream truck party, tickets to the Providence Performing Arts Center and Broadway series “Annie” at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester, and a birthday party at Altitude Trampoline Park in North Attleboro.
The event is sponsored by Cafe Locale of Attleboro.
Author visits Foxboro Historical Society Tuesday
FOXBORO — Author Eric Jay Dolin will be the guest speaker at the Foxboro Historical Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
Dolin’s book “Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution,” is about the ragtag fleet of private vessels that truly revealed the new nation’s character, ambition and entrepreneurial ethos during the founding of the U.S. Navy during the Revolution.
Wrentham looking for DPW building committee members
WRENTHAM — Town officials are seeking volunteers to serve on a public works building committee.
Residents with expertise in architecture, construction, and other areas of related to public construction are desired. Submit a Boards/Committees Application to taoffice@wrentham.gov no later than Nov. 30.