Mansfield library offering college application event
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Public Library is offering a program for high school juniors, “Creating a Compelling College Application,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom.
Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper of Stand Out for College will give a presentation to students and parents.
Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.
Mansfield Public Library looking for teen input
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Public Library is looking for young people in grades 6-12 to be part of its revived teen advisory board, which is meeting Tuesday.
By joining the board, teens will have the opportunity to earn volunteer/community service hours, advise the library on what materials to purchase for the Young Adult area, come up with ideas for programs to have at the library, and more.
The advisory board will meet virtually from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.