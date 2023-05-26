Norton roadwork set to begin Tuesday
NORTON -- The reconstruction of East Main Street (Route 123) to Interstate 495 is scheduled to begin Tuesday, and drivers are warned to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
One lane will remain open at all times during the day. If there is going to be any road closure, it will be during the nighttime hours, officials said.
The work will be from where road construction had stopped on East Main Street and end at I-495.
Republicans meeting in Attleboro Wednesday
ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Republican City Committee will hold an organizational meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Balfour Room of the Attleboro Public Library.
The purpose of the meeting is to add members to the committee and to elect officers. All are welcome, but only Attleboro residents who are registered Republicans are eligible to join.
For further information, contact Steve Semple at captain.semple@gmail.com.