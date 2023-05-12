I-495 work planned Sunday, Monday
MANSFIELD — MassDOT is scheduled to conduct roadwork on Interstate 495 North from Mansfield to Franklin Sunday and Monday nights.
The resurfacing work, part of an ongoing project, will be done from 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday until 5 a.m. the following mornings. Temporary ramp closures and detours will be in place, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
‘Before the Mayflower’ talk in Norton
NORTON — “Before the Mayflower,” a presentation by scholar Paolo DiGregorio, will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the Norton Public Library Community Room. The free event is a collaboration of the group NICE with the library and Wheaton College. No registration is required.
There is no charge, but donations to NICE are welcome.