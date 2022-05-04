Roadwork on Route 1 in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- MassDOT is performing overnight pavement repair work on East Washington Street (Route 1) through next week from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The work is scheduled to begin at 16 East Washington St. and continue to 110 East Washington St.
The contractor will use advanced warning signs, traffic control devices, alternating traffic and police details to convey traffic through the work zone.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Rabies and microchip clinic in Norfolk Saturday
NORFOLK -- A rabies and microchip clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Norfolk Fire Station, 117 Main St.
Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers or leashed/harnessed. Cost is $15 for a rabies shot, with prior vaccination records if you have them; $25 for microchip. Dog licenses also available.
Rehoboth breakfast Sunday
REHOBOTH -- The American Legion Post 302 and Anawan Lions Club are hosting their monthly all-you-can eat breakfast Sunday.
The breakfast, held the second Sunday of every month, runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall at 84 Bay State Road. Cost is $10.
City DAV meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- Disabled American Veterans Chapter 91 of Attleboro will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 20, 122 Park St. The chapter will hold an installation of officers for the coming year.