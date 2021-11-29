North church holding area pet clinic Dec. 4
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Road, is holding a pet vaccination clinic for dogs and catsfrom 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4.
Call/ text 508-212-4774 or email eclavette@oldtownucc.org for information, fees and to make an appointment for vaccinations, heartworm tests, or deworming. Rhode Island residents and walk-ins are welcome.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes, with muzzles og necessary. The entrance for the clinic is in back of the church, to the rear of the parking lot.
4 Paws to hold annual Christmas Cookie Festival Dec. 11
WRENTHAM -- 4 Paws will hold its annual Christmas Cookie Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Fiske Public Library on Randall Road.
Offerings will include chocolate chip, shortbread, peanut butter gluten free, homemade dog treats and many more.
Cookies come in packages of six with ingredients listed on each package. Also, bakers are still needed.
Call Eileen at 774-291-9379 with any questions.
