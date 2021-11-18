City library partly closing Saturday
ATTLEBORO -- Due to a combination of illness and vacation, the Attleboro Public Library only has one staff member qualified to work the reference desk Saturday, library officials say.
As a result, the library is scheduled to close from 1 to 2 p.m.
"While we're closed, staff will be here answering phones, emails, and working and will likely be available to bring items to the door when a situation warrants it," Library Director Amy Rhilinger said.
VFW sets meeting for Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- VFW Post 115 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday at 122 Park St. Veterans are invited to come at 6 p.m. for a light meal.
