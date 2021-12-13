Attleboro church to have ham dinner
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., will offer a baked ham take-out dinner on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Meals will be ready to go by 5:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids younger than 10. To reserve a dinner, call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
