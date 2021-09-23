Open house Sunday at Mansfield fire headquarters
MANSFIELD -- The town fire department will hold an open house from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday at its headquarters at 500 East St.
Residents are invited to tour the station and see fire trucks. Firefighters will be on hand to check child car seats and offer tips for home safety and other activities.
Plainville town meeting set for Nov. 15
PLAINVILLE -- A special town meeting has been called for Nov. 15 and the deadline to submit articles for the warrant/agenda is 8 p.m. Monday.
Norfolk flushing hydrants Sunday
NORFOLK -- Beginning Sunday, weather permitting, the Department of Public Works will be conducting a water system flushing program.
The program will run for about four weeks from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Water customers are urged to limit use during this time period.
The DPW said flushing reduces dirty water occurrences and improves water quality.
