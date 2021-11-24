Friday cleanup, coat drive canceled in city
ATTLEBORO — The Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook’s Black Friday Cleanup and Coat Drop-Off scheduled Friday has been cancelled.
Organizers said it was too busy a time to hold it during the long holiday weekend.
Norton library Junior Friends meet Monday
NORTON — Junior Friends of the Library, who volunteer their time to help the Norton Public Library and earn community service hours, are meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the library’s community room.
Junior Friends gives young people age 10 to 18 the opportunity to take an active role in library programming, promotion, fundraising, and decision-making. They meet monthly from September through June, generally the last Monday of the month, with additional sessions for special projects.
For more info, contact Leah Labrecque at 508-286-2696 or leah@sailsinc.org.
Area mental health group meets Dec. 2
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).
Masks are requested. For further information call Ray at 508-668-2941.
