Angelcat Haven holding virtual craft fair
PLAINVILLE -- Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is holding its annual craft fair virtually this year. It has hosted a craft fair for over 10 years and many repeat vendors are back.
The fair is being held on the rescue's website, www.angelcathaven.com/events/2020-11, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AngelcatHaven/events, through Dec. 8.
Vendors include Purple Basset, Jennifer L. Turner Art, Notso Kitty, Scout & Cellar, Papparazzi fashion jewelry, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Touchstone Crystal, Lularoe, Got Nails, Sassy Sarah's Shoppe, My Sweet Alibi, Thirty-One Gifts, Our Crafting Nook, Christmas Memories, Color Street, Tupperware, Holly's Hobby, Origami Owl, Cardi's Custom Creations, and Handmade from the Heart.
Each vendor will be highlighted on a separate date and many have coupon codes to use.
NEADS needs puppy raisers to train service dogs
PRINCETON -- NEADS World Class Service Dogs is recruiting volunteer full-time puppy raisers in New England. Applications are available at www.tfaforms.com/4708625.
The Full-Time Raiser program complements its Prison PUP Program, through which a majority of NEADS dogs have been trained but which is now at capacity.
Once an interested candidate completes his/her application, the NEADS Volunteer Manager will be in touch to schedule a virtual orientation, which is followed by a home visit with NEADS staff prior to receiving the Service Dog in Training. More info: www.neads.org.
