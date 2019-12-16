Get in the holiday mood with a concert
MANSFIELD — Renaissance V Brass Quintet is performing a free holiday concert tonight, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Public Library.
Music will range from the 15th century to today. All the musicians are music educators and professional musicians in the Southern New England area.
Celtic Christmas in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — Jeff Snow will be playing Christmas and Celtic songs on his autoharp and guitar at 1 p.m., Friday, at Fiske Public Library off Randall Road.
Sign up at the front desk or call 508-384-5440.
Sen. Rausch to hold office hours
NORFOLK — State Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, is holding office hours from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Norfolk Public Library downtown.
Residents from any part of the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District are welcome to meet Rausch and her staff and share their questions and opinions on issues. The first 90 minutes are reserved for 15-minute appointments; reserve a slot at beccarauschma.com.office-hours or visit the last half hour.
Rausch also encourages residents to contact her office at 617-722-1555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.