State candidates forum Saturday in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- The Rehoboth and Seekonk Democratic Town Committee will be hosting a state candidates forum at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Blanding Public Library in Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road.
Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from candidates running for such offices as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, and sheriff.
For more info, email Paul Jacques at demcommittee02769@gmail.com.
Seekonk police to host citizens forum
SEEKONK -- Local police will host a citizens forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the Human Services building, 540 Arcade Ave.
The forum will focus on citizens' concerns and questions.
North Attleboro taxes due by May 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Fourth quarter personal property and real estate taxes are due May 2 to avoid an interest penalty.
You can pay in person, by mail, or at http://www.nattleboro.com/home/pages/online-payments.