COVID tests being handed out in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO -- Manet Community Health Center will be distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot at 8 North Main St.
The test kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There are no residency restrictions.
Test kits can also be picked up at Manet from 11 a.m. to noon weekdays. Call 508-205-4600 to arrange a pickup time.
Manet also offers community COVID-19 vaccines from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Call 508-205-4600 to schedule an appointment.
Cell tower planned in Norton
NORTON -- A 190-foot lattice communications tower is planned at 182 South Washington St.
The project went before the zoning board of appeals Wednesday night for a variance, and the matter was continued to the board's April meeting.
Town bylaws only allow monopole towers up to 125 feet.
Plainville library puzzle sale
PLAINVILLE -- The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will have a puzzle sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the town hall meeting room.
The sale will continue in the library’s conference room during regular hours from Feb. 14 to 19. There will also be a mini book sale on tables in front of the circulation desk in addition to an ongoing book sale in the hallway.
Mansfield schools signing up preschoolers
MANSFIELD -- Applications are being accepted for fall enrollment at Roland Green Preschool in the Mansfield Public Schools system.
More information: http://rg.mansfieldschools.com/