Registrar of Deeds visiting Plainville
PLAINVILLE — Norfolk County Registrar of Deeds William P. O’Donnell is scheduled to hold office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 12 at town hall, 190 South St. (Route 1A).
Members of the registrar’s staff will also be available to provide information about the Massachusetts Homestead Act, and onsite work stations will be available to provide the status of a mortgage discharge, print a copy of a deed, and provide a demonstration on how the registry’s On-Line Land Records Database works.
Human trafficking session
MANSFIELD -- St. Gregory the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a program about human trafficking Saturday, March 14.
"Confronting Human Trafficking: A Community Conversation," part of the church's outreach committee's speaking series, is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the church at 1007 West St.
Register at www.saintgregorythetheologian.org/outreach-speaking-series or www.eventbrite.com/e/90623189399.
Donations of items for hygiene kits for human trafficking survivors are also being collected at the event. Items desired include toiletries and $10 gift cards for Target, Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks.
Kindergarten registration in Norton
NORTON — Kindergarten registration is due Friday, March 13 for the coming school year.
Students who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 are eligible to register. Packets are available on the Norton schools website, www.norton.k12.ma.us, under the Families tab as well as at Solmonese and Nourse schools.
St. Pat’s dinner/dance fundraiser in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — The St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Women’s Guild is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner/Dance scholarship fundraiser with a live band from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 14 at the American Legion Hall on Newport Avenue, South Attleboro.
The corn beef/cabbage dinner is from Morin’s Restaurant and costs $20. Contact Becky Dean at 508-818-1677 to purchase tickets. No tickets sold at door.
Norfolk volunteer fair is Sunday
NORFOLK — A community volunteer fair is being held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Norfolk Public Library community room.
Among the groups scheduled to attend: Stony Brook, Norfolk Bristol County 4H, Friends of Norfolk Public Library, Norfolk Medical Reserve Corp., Norfolk Lions, Garden Club of Norfolk, Norfolk Community Television, SAFE Coalition, Balance and Service K9s, Gilly’s House, Norfolk County RSVP Volunteer Program, Bubba Strong Pediatric Cancer Charity, Health and Social Services Consortium, Women’s Sober Home, Norfolk Grange and Farmers Market, and Norfolk Community League.
To learn more or add to the list of volunteer groups, contact Ilene Segal by email at ihsdvm@aol.com.
St. Pat's dinner fundraiser
SEEKONK — The Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence of Pawtucket is holding its 12th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner at the Old Grist Mill Tavern Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The organization's mission is serving the elderly poor.
Cost of the corned beef and cabbage dinner is $17 for adults and $7.50 for children under the age 12. Tickets at www.littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.org.
There will also be raffles.
Wrentham voter registration
WRENTHAM -- A voter registration will take place Tuesday, March 17 for the April 6 annual town election. The registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town clerk’s office in town hall off South Street (Route 1A) downtown, and from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fiske Public Library at 110 Randall Road.
Any Wrentham resident who is not registered or will become 16 on or before April 6 may pre-register/register to vote. Call the town clerk’s office at 508-384-5415 for questions.
