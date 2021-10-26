Clothes giveaway Saturday in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — The Good News Bible Chapel, 235 West St., will hold a clothes giveaway at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The free clothing mission is on the last Saturday of every month, and donations are gratefully accepted.
Vote in Seekonk photo contest
SEEKONK — The public is invited to judge the finalists in the library’s nature photography contest through Sunday.
The finalists were chosen by a panel of guest judges in three categories: children, teen and adult. Judging is online at seekonkpl.org/photo or in person at the library.
Norton veterans luncheon Nov. 10
NORTON — The Norton Veterans Appreciation Luncheon is set for noon Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the VFW Post No. 8049, 38 Summer St.
Horizon Beverage is sponsoring the event, which includes a buffet, salad, desserts and beverages with bingo to follow. Seating is limited. RSVP by Tuesday to the Norton Veterans’ Office at 508-285-0286 or 508-285 0274.
