It’s time to license dogs in Norton
NORTON — Dog licensing is under way for 2023.
Licenses will be for one, two or three years based on rabies expiration.
Get one before March 1 to avoid any late fees. Questions? Call the town clerk’s office at 508-285-0230.
Seekonk has medical disposal receptacle
SEEKONK — The police department is conjunction with CVS has placed a medication disposal receptacle in the lobby of the station.
Dispose of prescription drugs, including vitamins, in the receptacle for destruction. Needles, inhalers and liquids are not accepted, and needles should be directed to the health agent at town hall.
Rehoboth Post offers fish and chips
REHOBOTH — American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road is now serving fish and chips 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays.
Take-outs are welcome. Call in order for pickup at 508-252-9079.