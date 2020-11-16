Plainville voter registration

PLAINVILLE -- There will be a voter registration session held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Town Hall at 190 South St. to register to vote at the Dec. 2 special town meeting. This is the last day to register for the meeting.

Check your voter status at

www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.as

