Stop & Shop helps Norton Library
NORTON — The Norton Public Library is the February beneficiary of a fundraising effort at the Stop & Shop at 377 Chauncy St. in Mansfield.
It will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at the store.
For more information, visit stopandshop.2givelocal.com.
Norton Fire offering CPR classes
NORTON — The Norton Fire Department is offering CPR classes in February and March.
The classes will be from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, at the fire station, 70 East Main St.
The free classes will cover CPR and choking for adults, children and infants.
The courses are open to anyone 10 and older and intended for those who don’t need a course completion card for a job or other requirements.
To sign up for a class and for more information, visit https://nortonfire.com/community-cpr-class/.
Plainville needs Street Listing returned, dogs licensed
PLAINVILLE — The annual Street Listing was mailed to all households the first week in January and residents are urged to return it.
Also, all households received an application to license their dogs, which must be done by Feb. 28 to avoid late fees.
Grieving moms group to meet
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.
Norfolk town meeting set
NORFOLK — The annual town meeting has been set for May 17 and the deadline to submit articles for the warrant (agenda) is 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at town hall.
Tri-County Children’s Center enrolling
FRANKLIN — Tri-County Children’s Center is accepting applications for preschool children for next school year. The Early Education Program prepares high school students for various careers working with young children.
The preschool sessions are led by three teachers and their students, and held from 8:50 to 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Class size is limited to 30 children who will be at least 3 years old by Sept. 15. Tuition is $36 per week, subject to change. Placement is limited to the residents of the 11 towns within the school district, including North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Franklin.
Applications will be accepted through March 3. More information, visit https://tri-county.us/tri-county-childrens-center/.