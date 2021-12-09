Holly Club selling items in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — The Holly Club of Wrentham is selling Christmas ornaments and afghans from 9 a.m to noon the next two Saturdays at the post office on Randall Road.
The ornaments, designed by local students, are $12, and the afghans, which feature designs of local landmarks, are $50.
All proceeds go to area organizations.
Rehoboth Legion has musical weekend in store
REHOBOTH — American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, is hosting music shows Friday and Saturday nights.
Classic rock will performed by Notorious Jones Entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Bombshell Betty will play from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
There will be food, drink, and dancing. A $5 donation is suggested for the band.
Breakfast Sunday at Rehoboth Legion Hall
REHOBOTH — American Legion Post 302 and the Anawan Lions Club are hosting their monthly all-you-can eat breakfast Sunday.
The breakfast, held the second Sunday of every month, runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall, 84 Bay State Road. Cost is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.