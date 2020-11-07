Seekonk cable hearings postponed, switched to remote sessions
SEEKONK -- Selectmen are holding two public hearings to discuss the cable television license to Comcast but have switched them from in-person to virtual sessions and changed the dates because of the coronavirus.
Residents can give input on whether the cable operator is in full compliance with its existing license, and the town’s future cable-related needs.
The hearings, originally scheduled for this week, have been rescheduled to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, and 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23.
Visit www.seekonk-ma.gov/.../town-seekonk-notice-cable
Norton plans tax hearing
NORTON -- Selectmen will hold the town’s annual public tax hearing at their meeting Thursday night.
The virtual hearing begins at 6:45 p.m., and visit www.nortonma.org.
Rehoboth library programs
REHOBOTH -- Families can enjoy a children's book along with some physical activity at Blanding Library's outdoor Story Walk. November's book is "A Turkey for Thanksgiving" about friendship by Eve Bunting. Sponsored by the Friends of the Blanding Library.
Also during November, young patrons may pick up a "Stuffed Turkey" craft kit at the library off Bay State Road to take home. No need to return it, but share your turkey picture through Facebook (Blanding Public Library Youth Services) or Instagram.
Norton gets grant for conservation site
NORTON -- The Conservation Commission has received a state Cultural Council grant to partially fund an art/sculpture at the Edith Read Conservation Land off North Worcester Street. The sculpture will be installed adjacent to the environmental center (formerly the Girl Scout Lodge).
Go to https://tinyurl.com/CERsculpture to see two options for the artwork and vote on your favorite before Monday, Nov. 16.
Welcome to the discussion.
