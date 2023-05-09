North library opening later Wednesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Richards Memorial Library is opening an hour later Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. instead of the usual 9:30.
"The reason for this change is an internal staff event that will take place earlier that day," the library said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding."
Foxboro reminds homeowners about leaks, offers help
FOXBORO -- Water officials remind residents many water leaks go unnoticed until residents receive their water bill and find a charge that is higher than usual, and one of the biggest culprits can be a leaking toilet.
The water department office at 70 Elm St. offers free dye tablets to check for toilet leaks. The office opens 7:30 a.m. each weekday, and closes 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 12:30 p.m. Fridays.
Grieving mothers to meet Saturday in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.