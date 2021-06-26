I-495 work Sunday night in Franklin
FRANKLIN — The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing pavement milling on Interstate 495 North from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.
The work will require temporary ramp and lane closures and detours. The ramp from I-495 North to King Street (Exit 41) will be closed.
Taunton cemetery tour Saturday
TAUNTON — A tour of historic Mount Pleasant Cemetery will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Many of the city’s most prominent civic, industrial, and political leaders are buried in the cemetery, which opened in 1836, and stories will be told of a few of them.
Register at www.oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org.
Alcohol sting planned in Norfolk
NORFOLK — Town police will be conducting an compliance check to crack down on establishments providing underage people with alcoholic beverages.
The date will not be revealed but the town’s select board, which is the alcohol licensing authority, said the check will most likely take place before and after the Fourth of July holiday.
The law forbids anyone from serving alcohol to people younger than 21.
Mental health group resuming meetings
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will resume its monthly meetings from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, July 1 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road.
Masks are requested.
For further information call 508-668-2941.
