Mansfield firefighters union warning of fraudulent calls
MANSFIELD -- The local firefighters' union says it is conducting a fundraiser by mail but is not calling residents for it.
Local 1820 said in a statement Tuesday it is aware residents are receiving phone calls for donations to the Mansfield firefighters.
“This is not us,” the union said. “We will not contact you by phone for donations.”
Rehoboth Legion to host meat raffle, karaoke
REHOBOTH -- American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, is hosting a meat raffle and karaoke show Friday.
The Sons of the American Legion monthly meat raffle will run from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by Metta's Karaoke Night from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Norton library Junior Friends meet Monday
NORTON -- Junior Friends of the Norton Public Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monda, in the library’s community room.
Junior Friends gives young people age 10 to 18 the opportunity to take an active role in library programming, item selection, promotion, fundraising, decorating and organizing. They meet monthly from September through June, generally the last Monday of the month, with additional sessions for special projects.
For more info, contact Leah Labrecque at 508-286-2696 or leah@sailsinc.org.
SouthVOKE meeting on masks Tuesday
EASTON -- The Southeastern Regional School Committee is meeting Tuesday to hear input and decide on the mask mandate at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Southeastern Performing Arts Center, 250 Foundry St., South Easton.
Comments can also be submitted by 3 p.m. Friday at dcabral@sersd.org.
A public hearing on the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is also being held Tuesday.