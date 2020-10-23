Norfolk Halloween celebration goes on
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Lions Club and Norfolk Community League’s 20th annual Haunted Train Ride fundraiser is Saturday, rain or shine.
It’s being held on the grounds of Freeman-Kennedy School off Boardman Street instead of the usual location on the Holmes property.
Check-in for the “Haunted Car Crawl” is at Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road, and tickets remain for the 5-6 p.m. slot. Cost is $30 per carload. No tickets will be sold the night of the event.
T-shirts are also being sold for $15 and bags of treats for $10 to benefit local schools. Visit www.norfolkmalions.org.
Wrentham honoring volunteers again
WRENTHAM — The town is again planning to recognize volunteers.
The deadline to nominate someone is noon, Friday, Oct. 30, and nominations may be anonymous. There are two categories: young adult age 18 and under, and adult age 19 and over.
A committee will evaluate nominations and awards will be presented at the Nov. 16 fall town meeting.
Visit www.wrentham.ma.us for a nomination form.
Oak Knoll plans weekend activities
ATTLEBORO — Mass Audubon’s Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary at 1417 Park St. has two programs this weekend.
A Fall Fest Signs of the Season Hike is being held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Families with children of all ages are invited to hike and learn why there are seasons and how nature responds to them. Cost is $8 per Audubon member; $11 nonmember.
Fall Fest Explorations for Families is taking place 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Learn about some of the animals that have been spotted on Oak Knoll trails and search for signs of them. The all-ages program also includes a live animal presentation. Cost is $8 per Audubon member; $10 nonmember.
Preregister for both programs at www.massaudubon.org/oakknollprograms.
