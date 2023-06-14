Attleboro church take-out dinner
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., is offering a monthly take-out dinner Saturday with meals ready at 5:30 p.m.
Menu includes 1/2 BBQ chicken dinner with potato salad, tossed salad and a homemade dessert. Order at 508-222-1759 and leave a message, or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
North Attleboro church holding annual supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is hosting its annual chicken supper Saturday, June 17. The chicken supper will be served between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
The menu includes one half rotisserie chicken. Reservations: Call/text Ed at 1-508-212-4774, or visit https://oldtownucc.org/supper-reservations. Take-out orders also offered.
Norton flea market Saturday
NORTON -- Norton Historical Society is holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St. Vendors welcome. Fee is $20 payable the morning of the sale. Bring your own tables and chairs. To reserve a space, call 508-285-7070.
Mansfield hazardous waste day
MANSFIELD -- A household hazardous waste day is taking place from 8 a.m to noon, Saturday, June 17 at the Department of Public Works, 500 East St. The event is free to all Mansfield residents with ID.
Check www.mansfieldma.com for what will be accepted, or call the Public Health office at 508-261-7366.
Norfolk library summer reading kickoff Saturday
NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Public Library will be hosting its open house/summer reading kickoff party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The rain date is June 24.
The event will feature a number of activities including a scavenger hunt and giant Candy Land game inside the library and Touch-a-Truck in the parking lot featuring cars and trucks from the DPW and police and fire departments.
North Attleboro caucusing Saturday for convention
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro Democrats will caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday at the middle school to elect delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention in September.
Wrentham concert Sunday
WRENTHAM -- Wrentham Recreation's summer concerts continue Sunday. The concert begins at 6 p.m. on the common, and this weekend's show will feature Pieces of Eight that plays a variety of music.