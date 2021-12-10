Wrentham looking for volunteers
WRENTHAM -- There are three vacancies on the Wrentham Commission on Disability.
Members serve a two-year staggered term and the commission has a total of five members.
Visit www.wrentham.ma.us.
Norfolk has many board openings
NORFOLK -- The select board is accepting volunteer applications to fill positions on five boards and committees.
Visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
