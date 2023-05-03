Attleboro DAV meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- Disabled American Veterans Chapter 91 of Attleboro will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Post 20, 122 Park St.
North Legion meeting Tuesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- American Legion Post 49 meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month (except December) at the North Attleboro Elks Lodge 1011 at 52 Bulfinch St. The next meeting is Tuesday. All veterans wishing to connect with other veterans are welcome.
DAV in North meeting Tuesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Westcott Houghton Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 and the Unit Auxiliary 56 meet every month from September to June on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 50 Jefferson St.
The next meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. -- an earlier than usual time for the DAV. There will be a DAV Auxiliary installation of officers, followed by a collation.
Foxboro Water Department offering rebates
FOXBORO -- The town water department is offering rebates for water-efficient toilets and washing machines to homeowners and businesses.
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3KTXRm9.