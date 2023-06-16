Family Support Center opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN -- The new Family Support Center at 31 Hayward St. is holding an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The center aims to provide a safe and supportive space for family members who have loved ones impacted by substance use and mental health challenges.
Visitors can meet support center staff and volunteers; learn about available support including from peers, grief and trauma counseling, and support groups; and hear about plans for a speaker series, workshops, group outings, and Narcan training.
For more information, visit www.safecoalitionma.org.
Mental illness support group to meet
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).
Plainville Democrats caucusing Thursday
PLAINVILLE -- Democrats will convene virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 to elect five delegates and four alternates to represent Plainville at the 2023 State Democratic Convention in September.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Plainville who will be 16 years old by May 23 can vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus.
Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention.
To attend the caucus, visit https://tinyurl.com/plainvillecaucus2023. To contact the Plainville Democratic Committee, email Andrew LaBerge at andrewlaberge@yahoo.com or call 508-851-5339.
Franklin food pantry needs volunteers
FRANKLIN -- The Franklin Food Pantry needs volunteers for a BBQ in a Bag July 4th distribution taking place Wednesday, June 28.
Volunteers are needed to staff the morning setup between 10 and 11 a.m. as well as distribute Fun Bags and Summer Meal Bags between 3 and 6 p.m.
Review the available time slots and sign up to help using the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C084CADAC2AA7F8C16-summer.