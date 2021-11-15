Tax hearing in Norfolk Tuesday
NORFOLK — The annual public hearing on taxes will be held Tuesday as part of the regular select board meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at town hall.
At the hearing, select board members will consider having separate tax rates for homes and businesses and set a tentative tax rate for this fiscal year which began July 1.
Mansfield library to show women’s history film
MANSFIELD --”We Did It For You! Women’s Journey Through History,” a musical that tells of the struggles and triumphs of women to get their basic rights in America, will be screened at the Mansfield Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To create the film, based on a popular stage production, the actors went to the Medfield TV studios.
The event is free but registration is required: www.mansfieldlibraryma.com.
Tax hearing in Mansfield Wednesday
MANSFIELD — The annual public hearing on taxes is being held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at town hall.
At the hearing, select board members will consider keeping separate tax rates for homes and businesses and set a tentative tax rate for this fiscal year which began July 1.
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
Thanksgiving dinner at Norfolk Grange
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115), is holding its fifth annual Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.
A full dinner with dessert and coffee will be served. There is no cost for this event, however donations are accepted.
If you need transportation, provide your address for pickup between 11:30 and noon. RSVP by emailing kevinr11000@yahoo.com or call the Grange at 508–507-8007 by Monday, Nov. 22.
Get paper shredded in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — The town is offering a shredding day for residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Delaney School parking lot at 120 Taunton St.
Residents may bring up to five boxes of letter size, 12-by-15-by-10-inch paper to be shredded. Remove all metal, including paper clips and binder clips, from the documents.
GATRA service offered in Norton
NORTON — GATRA has added a bus service to town that also is serving Wheaton College.
GATRA Go Connect is an on-demand, same-day service. Riders can be picked up and dropped off anywhere within Norton.
To request a pickup, riders can download the Transloc mobile app by visiting www.gatra.org/gatra-go-connect.
For more information call 774-226-1270.
GATRA Go Connect has been serving the area, including Mansfield and Foxboro, but now is expanding into Norton.
The service is scheduled to run from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The regular fare is $2, with children under 6 and Wheaton College students and staff with college ID riding free.
