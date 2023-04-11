Swedish meatballs on menu in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon St., is offering a Swedish meatball to-go supper on Saturday, April 15.
You must pre-order by noon Thursday, April 13 by calling 508-695-9587 or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net. Cost is $14, cash or check payable to the church due at time of pickup, which is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Plainville Recycling Center extends hours
PLAINVILLE -- The hours for the recycling center and compost area at the highway garage, 29 West Bacon St., have been expanded.
From April to November, the hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays.
Residents are reminded a current recycling center pass is required for access.
Also, compost bins are available for $35 from the board of health office.
Visit www.plainville.ma.us for more information.
New Seekonk police chief to be installed
SEEKONK -- New Police Chief David Enos will be installed in a ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the public safety complex off Taunton Avenue (Route 44).
The ceremony is open to the public.