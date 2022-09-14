Attleboro Legion meeting Monday
ATTLEBORO -- The South Attleboro American Legion Auxiliary Unit 312 is meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Post 312, 437 Newport Ave., South Attleboro. New membership applications will be available.
Mental health support group meets Tuesday
NORFOLK -- The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).
For further information call Ray at 508-668-2941.