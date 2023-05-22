Love Movement speaker at Gillette Wednesday
FOXBORO -- Scarlett Lewis, founder of the global nonprofit Choose Love Movement and leading advocate for character social emotional development, will speak at a Hockomock Area YMCA-sponsored event 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Putnam Club at Gillette Stadium.
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Lewis will share her journey overcoming tragedy, and encourage everyone to choose love as a response to adversity and challenges. Lewis will share how Choose Love programs teach children and adults how to manage their emotions, feel connected, and have healthy relationships, and how they can change your life, improve communities and promote a more loving, peaceful world.
Choose Love programs serve more than 3.5 million children in over 11,500 schools across the U.S. and 120 countries as well as in homes, workplaces and communities.
Ages 15 and over are invited to the free event. Register at www.hockymca.org/choose-love-event.
Plainville Memorial Day event Wednesday
PLAINVILLE -- The Plainville Senior Center will be holding an outdoor memorial event at 10 a.m. Wednesday the public is invited to.
The event will be attended by local firefighters, police, service men and women, and an honor guard. Second grade students of the Jackson School will be performing music and poetry.
Refreshments will be available after the event.
Hearing on downtown Mansfield proposed changes
MANSFIELD — Planning board members at 7 p.m. Wednesday at town hall are holding a public hearing on proposed changes to the Transit Oriented District and MBTA zoning initiative.
The proposed amendments to the zoning bylaw are up for a vote at the June 15 annual town meeting.
Norfolk master plan workshop Wednesday
NORFOLK -- A work session on developing a new master plan to guide town growth is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The workshop will focus on issues that are important to local families.
Register for the Zoom session at www.norfolk.ma.us.