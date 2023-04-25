Learn about 'Healthy Tech Use'
WRENTHAM -- Community members are invited to attend “Promoting Safe and Healthy Tech Use: Strategies, Tips, and Tools that Parents Can Use” at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
The virtual event will be presented by Elizabeth Englander, a nationally recognized expert on bullying, cyberbullying, childhood causes of aggression and children’s use of technology.
To take in the event, visit www.kingphilip.org.
Water main work starts Monday in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- C. Naughton Corp., a contractor for the town, will begin a water main replacement project Monday, May 1, on Orne Street.
Once completed, the contractor will begin work on Paine Road and Cushman Road. The project is expected to take three to four months